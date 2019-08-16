Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Plantronics, Inc. ( PLT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PLT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that PLT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.45, the dividend yield is 2.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLT was $26.45, representing a -61.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.71 and a 1.38% increase over the 52 week low of $26.09.

PLT is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as AT&T Inc. ( T ) and Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ). PLT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.96. Zacks Investment Research reports PLT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 14.25%, compared to an industry average of -10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PLT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.