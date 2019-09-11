Plane carrying Mugabe's body lands in Zimbabwe - witness

Reuters





HARARE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A plane bringing the body of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe back to the country landed at its main airport on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said.

Mugabe, Zimbabwe's first leader, who ruled the southern African nation for 37 years until he was ousted by his own army in November 2017, died in a Singapore hospital five days ago at the age of 95.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





HARARE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A plane bringing the body of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe back to the country landed at its main airport on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said.

Mugabe, Zimbabwe's first leader, who ruled the southern African nation for 37 years until he was ousted by his own army in November 2017, died in a Singapore hospital five days ago at the age of 95.