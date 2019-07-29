Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. ( PAGP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PAGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.49, the dividend yield is 5.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAGP was $24.49, representing a -9.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $27 and a 27.75% increase over the 52 week low of $19.17.

PAGP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). PAGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.79. Zacks Investment Research reports PAGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.42%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAGP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PAGP as a top-10 holding:

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF ( ENFR )

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ( EMLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMLP with an increase of 4.05% over the last 100 days. ENFR has the highest percent weighting of PAGP at 5.1%.