Plains GP (PAGP) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Let's see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.Plains GP is strategically placed to capture North American production growth. This is a positive for the quarter to be reported. Well spread-out assets in the Permian Basin will enable the firm to benefit from increasing production volumes in this region.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues and earnings per unit is pegged at $10,186 million and 30 cents, indicating 26.06% and 500% growth, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates. However, Plains GP Holdings does not have the required combination, as elaborated below.: The firm has an Earnings ESP of -14.29%.You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank : It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The positive rank of the firm, when combined with -14.29% ESP, makes an earnings beat unlikely in the to-be-reported quarter.



We caution against Sell-rated stocks (#4 or 5) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is witnessing negative estimate revisions.



EQM Midstream Partners, LP EQM is set to release second-quarter results on Jul 30. It has an Earnings ESP of +13.92% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



Holly Energy Partners, L.P. HEP is expected to release second-quarter results on Jul 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.18% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Enbridge Inc. ENB is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Aug 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.70% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



