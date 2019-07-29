Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. ( PAA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PAA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.6, the dividend yield is 5.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAA was $24.6, representing a -11.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.70 and a 27.23% increase over the 52 week low of $19.34.

PAA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). PAA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.52. Zacks Investment Research reports PAA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 18%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PAA as a top-10 holding:

Alerian MLP ETF ( AMLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMLP with an increase of 2.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PAA at 10.02%.