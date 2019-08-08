Plains All American (PAA) Q2 Earnings Beat, Guidance Up

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 67 cents per unit, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 52.3%. Moreover, the bottom line soared 148.1% from the year-ago period. The improvement was due to increased volume in its Permian Basin Systems.





In the quarter under review, the partnership reported GAAP earnings of 54 cents per unit, up from the year-earlier figure of 7 cents.Total revenues in the second quarter amounted to $8,253 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,227 million by 0.3%. Revenues also improved 2.1% from $8,080 million in the prior-year period.

Segmental Performance



In the Transportation segment, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $410 million increased 13.9% from the year-ago period, courtesy of expanded volumes in Permian Basin systems and the start-up of its Sunrise II pipeline in fourth-quarter 2018. Pipelines in the central region also contributed to the strong performance.



In the Facilities segment, adjusted EBITDA of $172 million was almost in line with the year-ago figure of $171 million.



The Supply and Logistics segmen t report ed adjusted EBITDA of $200 million against a loss of $26 million in the comparable period last year. This improvement was due to favorable crude oil differentials in the Permian Basin and improved NGL margins.



Highlights of the Release



In the quarter under review, Plains All American's total costs and expenses were $7,802 million, down 2.4% year over year. This decline in total expenses was due to lower purchases and related costs, as well as a decline in general and administrative expenses.



Interest expenses declined 7.2% year over year to $103 million.



The partnership's operating income grew significantly to $451 million from $88 million in the prior-year quarter.



Financial Update



As of Jun 30, 2019, current assets were $4,282 million compared with $3,533 million on Dec 31, 2018.



As of Jun 30, 2019, Plains All American had a long-term debt of $9,176 million compared with $9,143 million on Dec 31, 2018.



As of the same date, its long-term debt to total book capitalization ratio was 41%, down from 43% at the end of 2018.



Guidance



Plains All American now expects 2019 earnings to be $2.25 per unit, up from previous expectation of $2.10. The partnership now expects full-year 2019 adjusted EBITDA to be $2,975 million, up from $2,850 million expected earlier.



Plains All American also raised its 2019 capital expenditure guidance to $1,500 million from earlier expectation of $1,350 million.



Zacks Rank



Plains All American currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

