PKI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.72, changing hands as low as $86.80 per share. PerkinElmer, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PKI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PKI's low point in its 52 week range is $71.8323 per share, with $103 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $87.75.
