PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

PJT Partners Inc. ( PJT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PJT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that PJT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.44, the dividend yield is .48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PJT was $41.44, representing a -29.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.69 and a 17.46% increase over the 52 week low of $35.28.

PJT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). PJT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.79.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PJT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.