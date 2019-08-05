PJC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (Symbol: PJC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.46, changing hands as low as $72.19 per share. Piper Jaffray Companies shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PJC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PJC's low point in its 52 week range is $61.35 per share, with $82.52 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $72.78.
