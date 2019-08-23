Quantcast

Pivotal Software (PVTL) Stock Rockets Higher on VMware Deal

By William White,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Pivotal Software (NYSE: PVTL ) stock is heading higher on Friday thanks to a deal with VMware (NYSE: VMW ).

Pivotal Software (PVTL) Stock Rockets Higher on VMware Deal Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

This deal has VMware looking to acquire Pivotal Software for a total of $2.70 billion. The company is offering a mix of cash and stock to shareholders of PVTL stock. This gives it a blended price of $11.71 per share.

This offering has VMware offering shareholders of Pivotal Software stock $15 in cash for each share of Class A stock. It also includes exchanging of shares of VMware's Class B common stock for shares of Pivotal Software Class B common stock held by Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL ). The exchange ratio here is 0.0550 shares of VMware Class B stock for each share of Software Pivotal Class B stock.

"The VMware Board of Directors is committed to creating value for all stockholders," Karen Dykstra, Chairperson of the Special Committee of VMware's Board of Directors, said in a statement . "After a thorough and independent evaluation with its advisors, and working closely with the VMware management team, the Special Committee recommended the Board approve this transaction with Pivotal given its strong strategic and long-term value to the company and its customers."

The deal is set to close during the second half of VMware's 2020 fiscal year, which ends Jan. 31, 2020. However, it still needs to complete customary closing conditions. That includes getting approval from regulators and shareholders.

Pivotal Software isn't the only recent acquisition that VMware has announced. The company also revealed that it is planning to purchaseCarbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK ) as well.

PVTL stock was up 8% as of noon Friday.

More From InvestorPlace

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

The post Pivotal Software (PVTL) Stock Rockets Higher on VMware Deal appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: PVTL , VMW , DELL , CBLK


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar