Pitney Bowes to sell software solutions unit to Syncsort for $700 mln

By Reuters

Aug. 26 - E-commerce solutions firm Pitney Bowes Inc said on Monday it would sell its software solutions business to enterprise software company Syncsort for $700 million in an all-cash deal.

The deal is expected to close before the end of 2019.

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets
Referenced Symbols: PBI


