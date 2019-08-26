Pitney Bowes to sell software solutions unit to Syncsort for $700 mln

Shutterstock photo





Aug. 26 - E-commerce solutions firm Pitney Bowes Inc said on Monday it would sell its software solutions business to enterprise software company Syncsort for $700 million in an all-cash deal.

The deal is expected to close before the end of 2019.

