Quantcast

Pitney Bowes to sell software solutions unit for $700 mln to cut debt

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Adds details of deal, share movement, advisors

Aug. 26 - Mail management company Pitney Bowes Inc said on Monday it would sell its software solutions unit to enterprise solutions provider Syncsort for $700 million in an all-cash deal, as it looks to cut its debt.

Shares of Pitney rose about 7.5% in premarket trading, after the company said it will use the sale proceeds to pay its short-term debt.

Pitney cut its 2019 adjusted earnings forecast in the range of 65 cents to 75 cents from 90 cents to $1.05 estimated earlier, and revised its full-year revenue forecast to 1%-2% from 1%-3%.

The cut in earnings forecast reflect the lost business from the sale as well as the impact of the US-China trade war.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC is serving as financial adviser and Cravath, Swaine & Moore as legal advisor.

The deal is expected to close before the end of 2019.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: PBI


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar