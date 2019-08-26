Pitney Bowes to sell software solutions unit for $700 mln to cut debt

Shutterstock photo





Aug. 26 - Mail management company Pitney Bowes Inc said on Monday it would sell its software solutions unit to enterprise solutions provider Syncsort for $700 million in an all-cash deal, as it looks to cut its debt.

Shares of Pitney rose about 7.5% in premarket trading, after the company said it will use the sale proceeds to pay its short-term debt.

Pitney cut its 2019 adjusted earnings forecast in the range of 65 cents to 75 cents from 90 cents to $1.05 estimated earlier, and revised its full-year revenue forecast to 1%-2% from 1%-3%.

The cut in earnings forecast reflect the lost business from the sale as well as the impact of the US-China trade war.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC is serving as financial adviser and Cravath, Swaine & Moore as legal advisor.

The deal is expected to close before the end of 2019.

