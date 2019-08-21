Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Pitney Bowes Inc. ( PBI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.49, the dividend yield is 5.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBI was $3.49, representing a -59.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.56 and a 11.15% increase over the 52 week low of $3.14.

PBI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. ( GWW ) and HD Supply Holdings, Inc. ( HDS ). PBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.77. Zacks Investment Research reports PBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -22.41%, compared to an industry average of -10.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.