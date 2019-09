Reuters





MILAN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Pirelli shareholder Camfin said on Wednesday its board had renewed an authorisation to buy up to 5% of the tyre-maker's shares.

The new authorization, which will expire in April 2020, follows a green-light to purchase up to 2% of Pirelli announced in October last year, Camfin said in a statement.

The board "considered that the present stock market values of Pirelli do not reflect its fundamentals or its growth potential," Camfin added.