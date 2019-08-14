Quantcast

Pipeline blast in Iraq halts power station supply, output unaffected

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


BASRA, Iraq, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A gas pipeline exploded near Basra in southern Iraq on Wednesday and halted supplies to a local power station, but did not affect gas or oil output, oil ministry officials and police said.

A technical fault due to scorching summer temperatures appeared to have caused the blast in al-Haritha 10 km (6 miles) north of Basra, a police source said.

Gas running to the station was cut off while local emergency services put out the ensuing fire, civil defence officials said. Iraq's electricity suffers longer cuts than usual during its hot summers because of increased strain on its grid.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar