Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 15, 2019

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust ( MHI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that MHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.48, the dividend yield is 5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MHI was $12.48, representing a -1.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.63 and a 17.62% increase over the 52 week low of $10.61.

