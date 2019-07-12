Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 15, 2019

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust ( MAV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MAV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -26.92% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.75, the dividend yield is 4.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAV was $10.75, representing a -4.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.29 and a 7.5% increase over the 52 week low of $10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAV Dividend History page.