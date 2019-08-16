Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust ( MAV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MAV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MAV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.05, the dividend yield is 4.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAV was $11.05, representing a -2.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.29 and a 10.5% increase over the 52 week low of $10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.