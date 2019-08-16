Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Pioneer High Income Trust ( PHT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.068 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PHT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.06, the dividend yield is 9.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHT was $9.06, representing a -4.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.51 and a 16.77% increase over the 52 week low of $7.76.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PHT Dividend History page.