Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 15, 2019

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust ( PHD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.67, the dividend yield is 7.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHD was $10.67, representing a -4.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.20 and a 11.61% increase over the 52 week low of $9.56.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PHD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.