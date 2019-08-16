Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust ( PHD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PHD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.34, the dividend yield is 7.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHD was $10.34, representing a -7.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.13 and a 8.16% increase over the 52 week low of $9.56.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PHD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.