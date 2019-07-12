Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 15, 2019

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust ( HNW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HNW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that HNW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.42, the dividend yield is 7.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HNW was $14.42, representing a -3.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.91 and a 13.19% increase over the 52 week low of $12.74.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HNW Dividend History page.