Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust ( HNW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HNW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that HNW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.32, the dividend yield is 7.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HNW was $14.32, representing a -3.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.91 and a 12.4% increase over the 52 week low of $12.74.

