Pinterest (PINS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS) closed at $27.22, marking a -0.04% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 6.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.62%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PINS as it approaches its nex t earnings report date.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.03% higher within the past month. PINS currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.