Pinterest (PINS) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.4%

Pinterest, Inc. PINS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $26.22 to $34.42 in the past one-month time frame.





The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of one increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.Pinterest currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Pinterest, Inc. Price

Pinterest, Inc. price | Pinterest, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Internet - Software industry may consider Chegg, Inc. CHGG , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Is PINS going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down



It's Illegal in 42 States, But Investors Will Make Billions Legally



In addition to the companies you read about above, today you get details on the newly-legalized industry that's tapping into a "habit" that Americans spend an estimated $150 billion on every year.



That's twice as much as they spend on marijuana, legally or otherwise.



Zacks special report revealing how investors can profit from this new opportunity. As more states legalize this activity, the industry could expand by as much as 15X. Zacks' has just released a Special Report revealing 5 top stocks to watch in this space.



See these 5 "sin stocks" now>>