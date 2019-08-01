Pinterest beats revenue on user addition, lifts 2019 sales forecast

Reuters





By Akanksha Rana

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pinterest Inc raised its full-year sales forecast and reported second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the online scrapbook company added more users, sending its shares up 12% in extended trading.

The company said monthly active users rose 30% in the quarter to 300 million globally, significantly above estimates, and the global average revenue per user surged 27.5% to 88 cents.

The results were driven by a combination of international and U.S. growth and were also positively impacted by a delayed Easter this year, the company said.

"Pinterest has delivered exactly what investors were looking for," said James Cordwell, an analyst at Atlantic Equities.

The San Francisco, California-based company said it expects 2019 revenue between $1.095 billion and $1.115 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $1.055 billion to $1.08 billion.

Total revenue in the second quarter rose 62% to $261 million, above analysts' estimate of $235.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of Pinterest, the most high-profile social media company to list in the United States since Snap Inc in 2017, have risen about 50% since initial public offering in April.

