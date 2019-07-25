Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.10, changing hands as low as $90.60 per share. Pinnacle West Capital Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PNW's low point in its 52 week range is $77.33 per share, with $99.81 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $90.63.
