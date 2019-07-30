Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation ( PNW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.738 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PNW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PNW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $93.12, the dividend yield is 3.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNW was $93.12, representing a -6.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.81 and a 20.64% increase over the 52 week low of $77.19.

PNW is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). PNW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.67. Zacks Investment Research reports PNW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.08%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PNW as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF ( NLR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NLR with an decrease of -3.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PNW at 4.44%.