Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. ( PNFP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PNFP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PNFP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $61.14, the dividend yield is 1.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNFP was $61.14, representing a -8.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.54 and a 41.43% increase over the 52 week low of $43.23.

PNFP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). PNFP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.97. Zacks Investment Research reports PNFP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.06%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNFP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNFP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PNFP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ( QABA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 2.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PNFP at 1.84%.