Ping An Insurance logs strongest H1 profit growth in over a decade

Reuters





SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China , , the country's largest insurer by market value, posted a 68.1% jump in first-half net profit, the fastest pace of growth in more than a decade, on a rise in retail customers.

Ping An, the only Asian insurer deemed globally systemically important by regulators, said on Thursday that its net profit was 97.68 billion yuan ($13.90 billion) for the six months to June, versus 58.1 billion yuan a year earlier, a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange shows.

That marks the fastest half-year profit growth since at least 2007, calculations based on Refinitiv data show.

Ping An's gross written premiums rose 9.4% to 446.48 billion yuan, versus 408.19 billion yuan a year earlier.

Trading volume for Ping An-backed Lufax's wealth management products in the first half was down 47.3%.

Last month, Reuters reported that Lufax, China's largest online wealth management platform, plans to exit its once-core peer-to-peer lending business.

($1 = 7.0291 Chinese yuan)