Quantcast

Ping An Insurance H1 profit up 68% on retail strength

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China , , the country's largest insurer by market value, posted a 68.1% rise in first-half net profit on strong retail results, marking the fastest pace of growth in at least 9 years.

Ping An, the only Asian insurer deemed globally systemically important by regulators, said on Thursday its net profit was 97.68 billion yuan ($13.90 billion) for the six months to June, a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange shows.

That marks the fastest half-year profit growth since at least 2010 for Ping An, according to Reuters calculations.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar