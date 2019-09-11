PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund ( PNF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.053 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PNF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PNF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.2, the dividend yield is 4.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNF was $14.2, representing a -3.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.65 and a 29.33% increase over the 52 week low of $10.98.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.