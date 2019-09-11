PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III ( PYN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PYN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.35, the dividend yield is 4.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PYN was $9.35, representing a -11.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.51 and a 13.2% increase over the 52 week low of $8.26.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PYN Dividend History page.