PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III ( PYN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PYN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.76, the dividend yield is 4.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PYN was $9.76, representing a -7.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.51 and a 18.16% increase over the 52 week low of $8.26.

