Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II ( PNI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PNI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PNI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.47, the dividend yield is 4.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNI was $11.47, representing a -7.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.39 and a 10.61% increase over the 52 week low of $10.37.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.