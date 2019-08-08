PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund ( PMF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that PMF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.75, the dividend yield is 4.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PMF was $14.75, representing a -3.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.33 and a 21.4% increase over the 52 week low of $12.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PMF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.