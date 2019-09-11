PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III ( PMX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.051 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PMX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PMX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.63, the dividend yield is 4.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PMX was $12.63, representing a -2.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $13 and a 17.38% increase over the 52 week low of $10.76.

