PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III ( PMX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.051 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PMX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PMX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.51, the dividend yield is 4.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PMX was $12.51, representing a -3.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $13 and a 16.26% increase over the 52 week low of $10.76.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PMX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.