Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II ( PML ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PML prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that PML has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.64, the dividend yield is 4.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PML was $15.64, representing a -3.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.20 and a 26.13% increase over the 52 week low of $12.40.

