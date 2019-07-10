Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II ( PML ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PML prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that PML has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.19, the dividend yield is 5.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PML was $15.19, representing a -2.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.51 and a 22.5% increase over the 52 week low of $12.40.

