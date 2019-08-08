Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II ( PML ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PML prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that PML has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.02, the dividend yield is 4.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PML was $16.02, representing a -1.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.20 and a 29.19% increase over the 52 week low of $12.40.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PML Dividend History page.