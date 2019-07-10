PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II ( PFN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PFN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PFN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.67, the dividend yield is 9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFN was $10.67, representing a -1.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.87 and a 20.16% increase over the 52 week low of $8.88.

