Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Pimco Income Opportunity Fund ( PKO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PKO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that PKO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.43, the dividend yield is 8.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKO was $26.43, representing a -5.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.04 and a 13.87% increase over the 52 week low of $23.21.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PKO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PKO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PKO as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF ( EPOL )

Virtus Glovista Emerging Markets ETF ( EMEM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMEM with an decrease of -4.3% over the last 100 days. EPOL has the highest percent weighting of PKO at 15.08%.