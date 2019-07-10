Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Pimco Income Opportunity Fund ( PKO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PKO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PKO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.32, the dividend yield is 8.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKO was $27.32, representing a -1.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.82 and a 17.71% increase over the 52 week low of $23.21.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PKO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PKO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PKO as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF ( EPOL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPOL with an increase of 1.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PKO at 14.21%.