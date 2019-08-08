Quantcast

Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Pimco Income Opportunity Fund ( PKO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PKO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that PKO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.27, the dividend yield is 8.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKO was $27.27, representing a -2.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.04 and a 17.49% increase over the 52 week low of $23.21.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PKO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PKO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PKO as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF ( EPOL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPOL with an decrease of -9.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PKO at 14.08%.

