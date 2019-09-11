Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund (PGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund ( PGP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.094 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PGP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.5, the dividend yield is 9.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGP was $11.5, representing a -24.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.25 and a 18.31% increase over the 52 week low of $9.72.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.