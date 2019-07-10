Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund (PGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund ( PGP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.094 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PGP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.85, the dividend yield is 8.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGP was $12.85, representing a -21.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.40 and a 32.2% increase over the 52 week low of $9.72.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.