PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund ( NRGX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NRGX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.42, the dividend yield is 8.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRGX was $18.42, representing a -14.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.50 and a 6.54% increase over the 52 week low of $17.29.

NRGX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.38.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NRGX Dividend History page.