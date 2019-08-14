PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (Symbol: PDI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.53, changing hands as low as $31.01 per share. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PDI's low point in its 52 week range is $26.68 per share, with $34.04 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $31.04.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »