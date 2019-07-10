PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund ( PCI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.174 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.1% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.24, the dividend yield is 8.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCI was $24.24, representing a -1.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.65 and a 25.27% increase over the 52 week low of $19.35.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCI was $24.24, representing a -1.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.65 and a 25.27% increase over the 52 week low of $19.35.

Interested in gaining exposure to PCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PCI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF ( FCEF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 6.77% over the last 100 days.